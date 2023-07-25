Huron Co. man pleads guilty to sex crimes involving child

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A Huron County man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a child.

Dale Joseph Ignash, 71, of Filion, was arrested during a Human Trafficking Task Force sting in August 2022.

“Ignash was texting and/or online chatting with whom he believed was a 15-year-old minor, trying to initiate having sex with that person. In actuality he was texting with an undercover officer,” the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The text messages provided evidence Ignash intended to have sex with a 15-year-old, the prosecutor’s office said.

On Tuesday, July 25, Ignash pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Ignash will be sentenced on Sept. 25.

Read next:
All aboard!: North Pole Express tickets to go on sale
The North Pole Express train
Flint City Council fails to allocate ARPA money once again
Flint ARPA
Michigan Supreme Court expands parental rights in former same-sex relationships
Generic Gavel
‘Life-changing’: Program to provide free breakfast, lunch for students
‘Life-changing’: Program to provide free breakfast, lunch for students

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.
‘Still operational’: Turkey Roost open after woman crashes car into building
Crash in Saginaw Township.
Police: Pickup hit, lands on side following crash
A Saginaw Township girl received a camper, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
5-year-old receives dream camper through Make-A-Wish
Menas Porras Lisniel
Man arrested, charged for breaking and entering into marijuana facility
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family said.
‘She was going to be a beautiful mom’: Family mourns young woman who died during childbirth

Latest News

Multiple projects in Saginaw, like home repair and Ojibway Island improvements, are getting...
Saginaw City Council reviews ARPA funds, bank building renovation
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Tuesday, July 25, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Water main break
Crews respond to water main break in Flint
TV5 Wake-Up - Tues. July 25, 2023: 5 things you need to know