Huron Co. man pleads guilty to sex crimes involving child

HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A Huron County man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a child.

Dale Joseph Ignash, 71, of Filion, was arrested during a Human Trafficking Task Force sting in August 2022.

“Ignash was texting and/or online chatting with whom he believed was a 15-year-old minor, trying to initiate having sex with that person. In actuality he was texting with an undercover officer,” the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The text messages provided evidence Ignash intended to have sex with a 15-year-old, the prosecutor’s office said.

On Tuesday, July 25, Ignash pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Ignash will be sentenced on Sept. 25.

