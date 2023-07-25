Lawsuit accuses MDHHS of abusing its power

By Erin Bowling
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 125 small businesses are suing Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.

This lawsuit is now headed to Michigan’s Supreme Court pending an appeal. The lawsuit centers around COVID-19 lockdowns and alleges the state health department abused its power. The businesses involved believe that during the pandemic they were wrongfully forced to close.

Falsetta’s Casa Nova in Lansing was one of the small businesses that had to close their doors during the stay-at-home order. While the closure hurt them financially, they say they understood the state’s orders aimed at limiting the spread of COVID.

“The small businesses have been affected so sadly,” said Kathleen Hall, a customer for 20 years. “I think it’s come back a lot, but a lot of them have not come back at all, and it’s so sad.”

When all of Michigan’s service industry had to temporarily close its doors for COVID some felt the government overstepped its power.

125 business owners in Macomb County sued Michigan’s health department calling it an unconstitutional use of government authority.

Sarah Robinson is the front of house manager Falsetta’s.

“With everything shutting down,” said Robinson. “It completely just blacked out everything, every aspect, which is really unfortunate.”

While Falsetta’s was not involved with the lawsuit they understand where those business owners came from. One of their managers says they tried to make ends meet with carry-out orders, but they still were not to serve like they used to, and some businesses closed altogether.

When asked about the lawsuit, the state health department said in a statement,

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) used many tools to protect Michiganders from a novel, deadly and fast-moving virus. One of those tools was the department’s epidemic orders, which rested firmly upon authority given by the Legislature to the director of the MDHHS over 100 years ago and reaffirmed by the Legislature just last year.”

The state supreme court is expected to hear the case which will determine whether the state health department exceeded its authority to shut down business without approval from the state legislature.

You can look at the decision sent to the supreme court by clicking right here.

