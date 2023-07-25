Lower air quality Tuesday, then strong storms possible Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wildfire smoke from western Canada is streaming back into Mid-Michigan again. This morning our air quality is falling into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range, though fortunately today will be the worst day of the week for the smoke. Wednesday will see smoke thinning through the day with air quality returning to the Moderate Range, then we eventually should see a return to normal by Thursday!

Storms on Wednesday are the primary focus of the forecast as of right now. We are seeing this develop quickly but given the way everything has lined up so far, we can’t rule out seeing severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Today

The day is starting off with one shower essentially moving southeast down US-10, other than that we’re dry with mostly clear skies! The day is expected to be like Monday where daytime heating brings fair weather clouds this afternoon with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms developing. Most rain today will be from about 1 PM to 6 PM, but not everybody will see a shower.

Tuesday sees a few spotty showers and t-storms. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 86 degrees in the Tri-Cities and our western counties, while Flint may check in closer to 88 degrees. Today’s wind will become southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph by the late-morning.

Tuesday sees highs in the middle to upper 80s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will return overnight with a low of 65 degrees and a light south southwest wind. It will stay muggy and warm, otherwise it’s a quiet night!

Wednesday - First Alert Weather Day

There is potential for severe weather in the afternoon and evening as a quick moving mesoscale convective vortex (MCV, similar to a low pressure system) passes by Mid-Michigan. At the forefront, we are going to need variables to fall into the right place at the right time to see the strongest storms, but it’s certainly a possibility for your Wednesday afternoon.

Dry weather holds through the morning before rain moves in closer to noon. There will be some initial thunderstorms at that time, though we aren’t too particularly concern about these storms. They will bring some heavy rain, though. The extent of this rain with how long it lasts and how far north it moves will largely impact any storm chance for later in the day.

Around noon Wednesday we'll have an initial line of rain with a few storms. (WNEM)

If we are able to see a good amount of clearing behind the initial rain, then this will allow storm fuel build back in very quickly, especially in our southern counties. This is what could potentially feed the next round of storms, these ones having the better chance of holding a severe weather threat. Below is an idea of what this situation could look like if it happens to unfold like this.

Wednesday afternoon and evening could see strong/severe storms. (WNEM)

The main timeframe we are monitoring is 2 PM to 10 PM, though the greatest likelihood within that timeframe currently lies around 6 to 8 PM. Stay tuned as there will likely be a small adjustment to these times. All types of severe weather are going to be possible though with wind and hail being the most likely threat, then an isolated chance of a tornado. The Storm Prediction Center is seeing the increasing potential of severe weather too, now highlighting the southern half of our area with a Slight Risk/scattered risk of severe storms.

Wednesday's severe weather outlook includes a Slight Risk for part of Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Dew points are going to be up to 70 degrees with air temperatures in the upper 80s, so these along will be able to add a lot of fuel to these storms. The wind will be south southwesterly from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, before starting to shift to the west by the evening after this rain passes by.

Wednesday gets up to the upper 80s. (WNEM)

For a look at more hot weather for the end of the week, take a look at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

