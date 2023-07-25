McLaren Bay Region recognized for stroke care

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - McLaren Bay Region has earned the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus distinction from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

The recognition acknowledges the health care’s proficiency in taking care of its stroke patients.

“McLaren Bay Region is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Khalil Nasrallah, a neurologist with McLaren Bay Region. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Bay City can experience longer, healthier lives.”

The recognition is determined based on compliance with the treatment guidelines set by the AHA/ASA. The Gold Plus level is earned by complying with these guidelines for 24 or more consecutive months.

“We are fortunate to have the expertise and knowledge of many skilled clinical professionals, which directly results in a higher level of care for our patients and best possible outcomes,” said Dr. Aniel Majjhoo, an interventional neurologist and medical director of the McLaren Stroke Network.

To learn more about McLaren’s stroke network and program, click here.

