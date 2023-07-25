MDHHS announces Flint mobile food pantry dates for August

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the dates and locations of the mobile food pantry for the month of August.

MDHHS said it has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016, adding this has been in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

The food pantry distribution in August will have plenty of produce, including cabbage, sweet corn, watermelon, and summer squash, MDHHS said.

MDHHS said August’s schedule is as follows:

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road:

Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

Thursday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont Street

Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 9 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway

Monday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.

For more information about the food distribution and the distribution schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website.

