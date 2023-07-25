“MI Connect Future Tour” to stop in Beaverton today

BEAVERTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan High Speed Internet Office (MIHI) will share resident feedback on how to prioritize $1.5 billion federal funding for affordable high-speed internet.

The MI Connected Future Tour stopped in cities, towns, and villages across Michigan to collect input from residents on the needs they want met. Other topics included affordability, accessibility, digital skills development and access to internet enabled services.

The next stops of the tour aim to present MIHI’s findings to Michigan residents. The office will provide a high-level overview draft of the Michigan Five-Year Action Plan and Michigan Digital Equity Plan, based on feedback from the tour’s initial stops.

The next meeting stop is Tuesday, July 25, in Beaverton from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beaverton Junior/Senior High School in the cafeteria. Attendees will be able to provide thoughts in the form of an official public comment before the plan’s finalized version is created.

“The MIHI team is looking forward to providing the public with an overview and findings from the first 31 stops of the MI Connected Future tour,” said Eric Frederick, chief connectivity officer for the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office. “We are listening to every community at every stage of this tour to ensure the MIHI team provides a comprehensive Michigan Five-Year Action Plan and Michigan Digital Equity Plan that fits the unique needs of all Michiganders.”

Learn more about the next leg of the MI Connected Future Tour and register to attend at Michigan.gov/MIConnectedFuture.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.