Michigan to receive nearly $2M for water pipe replacement

Millions of dollars are flooding into communities across the country for water pipe replacement, and Michigan will be receiving almost $2 million.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
“Today’s announcement is a part of a much larger effort to make sure that we eradicate lead from pipes,” said Mitch Landrieu, senior advisor to the President of the United States.

The announcement Landrieu is referring to comes from the Environmental Protection Agency; $58 million will be spread across the country to target lead in drinking water, specifically at schools and childcare facilities.

“The safety of our kids is paramount. Getting lead out the water, which causes brain damage, is top of the list. It’s also true that there’s substantial amounts of money to make sure that the buses that the kids are riding on are clean energy buses and they don’t have to suck exhaust. And to retrofit schools so the filtration systems work. It’s all about giving our kids the best so that they can live healthy, happy lives,” Landrieu said.

Here in Michigan, $915,000 was allocated for Fiscal Year 2022, and more than $1 million for the 2023 fiscal year, which is a grand total of $1.93 million.

Landrieu said this funding has been in the works for some time.

“Lead is one of the real contaminants that has been a real problem for us all. So, people have talked about this for a long time, but this president delivered on it in a big, big way,” he said.

From here Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will work with county executives to divvy the money up for each community. The goal is to have all the lead eradicated from pipes across the country within the next 10 years.

