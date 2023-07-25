New mobile SOS office to serve Genesee Co., Great Lakes Bay Region

Local officials gathered Tuesday to launch the newest mobile office for the Secretary of State.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials gathered Tuesday to launch the newest mobile office for the Secretary of State.

“It’s our effort to improve services throughout the state,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

On Tuesday, July 25, Benson and Flint-area officials launched Michigan’s newest Secretary of State mobile office.

“Providing the resources for residents to be able to execute one of the greatest American rights that they have and also some of the daily things in their lives is very important, especially to the community of Flint,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

The new Genesee County and Great Lakes Bay mobile office will be the fourth mobile office in the state.

“This is just great,” said Beverly, a resident.

It will serve senior centers, foster care facilities, rural areas, and other communities with limited mobility and/or internet access around the state.

“Residents of Flint, residents of this county don’t always have access to state services in the way they deserve. And they don’t always have access to state services in the same way other residents in our state do,” Benson said. “And so, it’s really important to me and that’s why this mobile office will directly serve this community every day.”

The ribbon-cutting was held at the Hasselbring Senior Center in Flint, where the office will be based.

“To have someone going out and meeting people where they are, giving them the services they deserve, just as any other resident and citizen in this state deserves,” Benson said.

In addition to Genesee County, the mobile office will serve Bay City, Saginaw, Midland, and other communities in the region.

