Secretary of State comments on 2020 false elector scheme

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded to a fake electors scheme involving the 2020 election.

Sixteen people were charged, accused of forging signatures on multiple certificates in an effort to award the state’s electoral votes to a candidate of their choosing instead of the candidates who were actually elected.

Benson said there’s no place for crimes in elections.

“The bottom line is it’s okay if you don’t like the results of the election, it’s not okay to try and lie to the federal government and submit false slates of electors in order to subvert the will of the people,” she said.

One of those charged is Grand Blanc School Board member Amy Facchinello.

Benson believes seeking charges against the individuals will restore the public’s faith in the election process.

