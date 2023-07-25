Trice indicted for kidnapping resulting in death in Wynter Cole-Smith case

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Rashad Trice has been indicted for kidnapping two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, resulting in her death, and kidnapping a minor, said U.S Attorney Mark Totten.

Trice was charged with a criminal complaint on July 7, but according to the US Department of Justice, on Tuesday, July 25, to secure immediate detention, the indictment action satisfies Trice’s constitutional right to federal indictment by a grand jury.

“This indictment marks another step forward as we seek a measure of justice following the heartbreaking loss of Wynter Cole-Smith,” said Totten. “My thoughts are deeply with Wynter’s family, and my office is fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial.”

Trice was charged with two counts. The first was kidnapping resulting in death, and kidnapping of a minor. Both could mean a possible life sentence if convicted.

“There is no greater responsibility for the FBI than to investigate those who commit senseless acts of violence against young children,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “While today’s indictment cannot erase the pain her family is experiencing, it is the next step in the process of securing justice for Wynter.”

Trice’s arraignment and an initial pretrial conference on these charges are scheduled for Aug. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m.

