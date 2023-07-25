Tuesday, July 25, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Before you head out the door to start your day, check out WNEMTV5 Wake-Up’s “5 things you need to know.”

1. Flint City Council once again failed to allocate federal pandemic aid through the American Rescue Plan Act. In Monday’s five-plus hour meeting, council sent a resolution on the matter back to committee. Click here for the full story.

2. Saginaw City Council provides project updates funded by federal American Rescue money. Money will be spent on City Hall’s new HVAC, Ojibway Island improvements, a home repair program and a behavioral clinic.

3. Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, will be in Flint on Tuesday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for SOS’s new mobile office now in The Vehicle City. Click here to see how it works.

4. The Michigan High Speed Internet Office will host a meeting to give residents feedback on the state’s five-year action plan to provide accessible, affordable and reliable internet for all. It’s at Beaverton Junior/Senior High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

5. Today, recycle unwanted or hard-to-recycle items during Genesee County’s recycle event. All event’s are by appointment only. There is one more scheduled date. Go here for more information, including what items are allowed.

