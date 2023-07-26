Chevrolet announces return of its most affordable EV

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - Chevrolet announced it will be introducing the next-generation Bolt, adding to its growing lineup of all-electric vehicles.

On Wednesday, July 26, Chevrolet announced the new electric vehicle it says is new and improved from the original launch of the Bolt in 2017. According to Chevrolet, the Bolt will be available to customers at a truly affordable price.

RELATED: GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

“Our customers love today’s Bolt. It has been delivering record sales and some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry,” GM CEO Mary Barra said. “It’s also an important source of conquest sales for the company and for Chevrolet.”

Chevrolet said it used various Ultium and Ultifi technology advances that will help bring the vehicle back to the market on an accelerated timeline.

Along with the new addition of the next-generation Bolt, Chevrolet plans to launch three more electric vehicles, a Silverado, Blazer, and an Equinox.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.