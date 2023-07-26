Chevrolet announces return of its most affordable EV

The new model of the car is one of four.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - Chevrolet announced it will be introducing the next-generation Bolt, adding to its growing lineup of all-electric vehicles.

On Wednesday, July 26, Chevrolet announced the new electric vehicle it says is new and improved from the original launch of the Bolt in 2017. According to Chevrolet, the Bolt will be available to customers at a truly affordable price.

RELATED: GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

“Our customers love today’s Bolt. It has been delivering record sales and some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry,” GM CEO Mary Barra said. “It’s also an important source of conquest sales for the company and for Chevrolet.”

Chevrolet said it used various Ultium and Ultifi technology advances that will help bring the vehicle back to the market on an accelerated timeline.

Along with the new addition of the next-generation Bolt, Chevrolet plans to launch three more electric vehicles, a Silverado, Blazer, and an Equinox.

Read Next:
Going to see Beyoncé in Detroit? What to know
Beyoncé's show was held in Louisville on Monday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Police: Pickup hit, lands on side following crash
Crash in Saginaw Township.
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat's North Pole Express go on sale starting Sept....

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.
‘Still operational’: Turkey Roost open after woman crashes car into building
Crash in Saginaw Township.
Police: Pickup hit, lands on side following crash
Latrice Jones worked at Majestic Care nursing home in Livonia, Michigan.
Nurse hit, killed by car while helping patient: ‘Her memory should be treasured’

Latest News

Beyonce brings Renaissance World Tour to Detroit
New model of Chevrolet Bolt
TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, July 26
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
Wednesday, July 26, 2023: 5 things you need to know