‘Enough is enough’: Local restaurant owner frustrated by ongoing power outages

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Ongoing power outages are causing headaches for a Saginaw Township business.

On Tuesday, July 25, Harvey’s Grill and Bar employees said an outage forced them to close their doors for the second time this month.

“This has been an ongoing issue where that we lose a leg of power,” said Brent Skaggs, the owner of Harvey’s.

Skaggs said he is frustrated that for the second time in the past two weeks, he has had to close his restaurant because of power issues.

“We certainly know that the guys are doing their best with Consumers to do all the line work that they need to, but on a beautiful day, 72 degrees and we’re out of power, and it’s never weather related,” Skaggs said.

The outages have closed the restaurant for a few hours at a time, and sometimes for an entire day, not only costing Skaggs money but also affecting his staff.

“It really has gotten to the point that, you know, it’s, enough is enough,” Skaggs said. “I know that they’re doing their best, but it’s affecting small business and it’s affecting our employees and it’s affecting our customers who love to come into Harvey’s and we’re having to tell them you know, ‘Sorry, you’re gonna have to go someplace else today.’”

He said other businesses along the Bay-Tittabawassee corridor have also been affected.

A few businesses down, Chen’s Mongolian Grill also closed because of the power issue.

Tracy Wimmer, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, said there was an unplanned outage in the area that crews were dispatched to restore.

“When we initially went in to look at the issue, we saw that a fuse had blown in a cabinet which is an above-ground juncture where underground lines feed up to it right, so we can have access to those underground lines. And the fuse replacement was pretty simple,” Wimmer said.

Skaggs said the power outages have been going on for about five to six years, costing the restaurant tens of thousands of dollars.

According to Wimmer, crews determined the infrastructure was aging and needed to be replaced.

“We don’t anticipate that this is going to be an ongoing issue because it was 40-year-old equipment,” Wimmer said. “Water had been seeping into the bottom – they call it the basement – of the cabinet and had just been causing enough fuses to rupture over the years that it was time to replace it.”

Wimmer said crews re-routed the power so that the businesses have electricity, adding they are working to replace the old equipment.

