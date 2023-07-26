First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Strong to severe storm potential is still on the table for this Wednesday afternoon. This will be as a mesoscale convective system (or MCS, a line of strong self-sustaining thunderstorms) ejects from Minnesota and Wisconsin into Michigan. We urge you to stay weather aware and have a few different ways to receive weather alerts as this will partially be a “now-casting” event, where some details won’t be clear until the storms have already started. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has declared today as a First Alert Weather Day due to this storm threat.

First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday, July 26. (WNEM)

If you do happen to see storms later today and observe damage, hail, flash flooding, etc, we ask you to submit them via the First Alert Weather App! There is a section at the bottom of the home page where you can upload your storm photos.

Submit photos in the First Alert Weather App! (WNEM)

Today - First Alert Weather Day

This morning our conditions are very quiet with mostly clear skies. It’s already warm and muggy. Dew points surge up to around 70 degrees today and temperatures into the upper 80s. This will produce ample amounts of storm fuel/instability for the afternoon hours today. This will also be boosted by a south southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Wednesday will get into the upper 80s. (WNEM)

Once our instability builds up and the thunderstorms move closer, this is where we’ll start to see activity firing up. The initial timing of this will be around 2 PM. At this time, there could be a couple of isolated/discrete thunderstorms. This is where the better potential for a tornado is today, especially if we can get any storm mergers. This is where two thunderstorms or a thunderstorm and smaller shower nearby crash into each other. The absorption of the other shower or storm can sometimes enhance the now-larger storm’s rotation.

At 2 PM we could see isolated showers and thunderstorms starting to fire up. (WNEM)

If we don’t see as many discrete storms and see the thunderstorms taking more of a linear structure in the mid-afternoon, this is where the straight-line wind threat starts to come in. That threat will be enhanced especially if we start to see that line of storms bowing out. Here, wind gusts could easily reach 60-70+ mph and be sustained at that speed for a few minutes.

Around dinner is where more storms could be stronger. (WNEM)

Heading deeper into the evening we’ll eventually see those storms winding down and our severe weather threat ending. We expect to be all-clear of any severe weather threat by 10 PM, then the rain in it’s entirety wraps up right around midnight.

By 10 PM the severe weather threat is expected to be over in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

The severe weather threat today is greatest near Saginaw and anywhere south. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting this by a Slight and Enhanced Risk. The reason for these areas having the greatest severe weather threat is because that is where the highest amount of instability will be today. Large hail near 1″ in diameter is also going to be possible today, though as mentioned above the straight-line wind threat is the most likely to be observed today. Overall, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and make sure your devices are charged heading into the afternoon, especially if you’re located near Owosso, Flint, Fenton, Lapeer, Clio, Chesaning, and Birch Run.

Our southern counties have the greatest threat of severe weather today. (WNEM)

Also important today is due to the amount of moisture available in the atmosphere, these storms will bring torrential downpours. Flash flooding will be a potential threat today as well where 1″ to 1.5″ or rain will be possible under the strongest storms. This could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and ponding across roadways. Dirt and improved roads with areas prone to washing out could see this happening today.

There is a flash flooding risk because of how much rain could be picked up in a short amount of time under storms. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight after those earlier showers come to an end. Lows will land around 68 degrees with dew points still near 70 degrees. It is going to be a warm and very humid night. The wind will be northwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

It will be a much quieter day Thursday, just hot and very humid still! Skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees. Dew points will continue to be right near 70 degrees. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’ll be spending prolonged periods outside, heat index values will be between 95 and 100 degrees.

