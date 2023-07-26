Going to see Beyoncé in Detroit? What to know

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Ford Field in Detroit on Wednesday, July 26. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

If you’re getting into formation and are driving down to Detroit today, you should know that Ford Field has certain policies in place and there are a few traffic barriers on major roads.

WHAT’S ALLOWED INSIDE?

The only bags, packages, or containers allowed by Ford Field include a clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″x6″x12″. Also allowed are one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag and a small clutch bag, camera and binocular cases that don’t exceed 4.5″x6.5″ with or without a handle or strap. These are in accordance with Ford Field’s Security Guidelines.

PARKING

Parking is first-come, first-served in all Ford Field controlled lots. You can also use ParkWhiz app for city parking.

If you need to travel in the city on the Q Line, it runs until midnight on Wednesdays and the People Mover extended hours to run until 1 a.m.

TRAFFIC

Ford Field officials suggest you leave early to get to Detroit. Not only will you be contending with rush hour traffic but the Detroit Tigers have a game next door at Comerica Park at 6:40 p.m. which will cause additional traffic.

The southbound I-375 exit ramp to access Madison Ave. will be closed and could affect arrival times to the stadium.

If you are being dropped off by someone or are using Uber, Lyft or other rideshare apps, enter the southbound I-75 Service Drive from Mack Ave. After the show, pick-up will begin on Service Drive at 10 p.m.

TICKETS

All guests with floor tickets must enter the stadium through Gate C so you can get your wristband.

Some tickets are still available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.