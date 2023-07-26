High school athlete killed in Buena Vista Twp shooting

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA TWP. Mich. (WNEM) - An 18-year-old Arthur Hill athlete is dead after a shooting occurred in Buena Vista Township.

On Tuesday, July 25, at about 11:43 p.m., Buena Vista Township police officers were dispatched to 531 N. 26th Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a man lying in the driveway suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Det. Russ Pahssen from the Buena Vista Township Police Department.

The victim, 18-year-old Mazzie Rudison, was pronounced dead at the scene, Pahssen said.

Rudison is suspected to have been taken to the residence by a vehicle, since he is not from the area, Pahssen said, adding there was a possible altercation between Rudison and others at the residence.

Pahssen said police believe Rudison was shot by a high-powered rifle since they found shell casings at the scene. Police also found a loaded handgun.

Multiple witnesses gave statements and leads, Pahseen said, adding no one has been arrested at this time.

Rudison was a star athlete at Arthur Hill High School who played football and basketball.

The investigation is ongoing.

