High school teacher arrested for giving a minor THC gummies, sexual items, deputies say

A high school teacher, Brianna Nicole Carpenter, is accused of giving THC gummies and sexual items to a minor. (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a teacher has been arrested for giving THC gummies and sexual items to a minor.

Lexington County Sheriff Bryan “Jay” Koon announced the arrest of 25-year-old Brianna Nicole Carpenter this week.

Carpenter was working as a teacher at Irmo High School.

According to authorities, the minor’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in his room. He then told them that the items were given to him by a teacher.

Deputies said the educator was later identified as Carpenter. She was arrested and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The 25-year-old is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

According to investigators, they also found online communication between the minor and Carpenter.

Additionally, an arrest warrant revealed that Carpenter gave the boy 70-80 edible THC gummies and two THC vape devices.

The Lexington-Richland School District said it is working with authorities and placed Carpenter on administrative leave.

“School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties received notification that a district employee has been arrested,” the district shared. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave.”

Authorities did not immediately share how Carpenter and the minor first met.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday, July 26.
First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.
‘Still operational’: Turkey Roost open after woman crashes car into building

Latest News

A woman learned she has more than 60 siblings.
Woman discovers she has more than 60 siblings through genetic service
Ally Challenge Golf Tournament
Organizers preparing for Ally Challenge Golf Tournament
Organizers preparing for Ally Challenge Golf Tournament
Organizers preparing for Ally Challenge Golf Tournament
Woman discovers she has more than 60 siblings through genetic service
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up