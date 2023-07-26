Historic Quaker Oats sign gets fresh look

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The 100-plus-year-old Quaker Oats sign in Owosso received a fresh set of paint from the Shiawassee Art Center, and artists Philip Martin Luckhurst and Jennifer Ross.

The sign is on the wall of a building on S. Washington Street near the Main Street Plaza.

The painting started on Monday, July 17.

Ross said she has been working on this project for nearly a year. After getting the go-ahead from the city of Owosso, the building owner, and Quaker Oats, Luckhurt joined Ross in restoring the original design.

The finished mural was revealed late Tuesday, July 25. The artists expressed their gratitude for all the support they received through the process on Facebook, thanking Shiawassee Arts Center, board members, and those who drove past and beeped their horns or cheered them on.

Artist Jennifer Ross stands in front of her and Phillip Martin Lockhart's finished mural.
Artist Jennifer Ross stands in front of her and Phillip Martin Lockhart's finished mural.(WNEM)

You can see the finished mural during Owosso’s first-ever Oat Fest which is taking place Friday, July 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Historic Downtown Owosso.

The festival will have food trucks, games, art projects, a scavenger hunt, and much more. To learn more about the festival, check out the Facebook page here.

