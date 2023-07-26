Home Depot builds ramp for disabled couple in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A sea of orange was out in full force Tuesday afternoon despite the heat and humidity to help two disabled Flint residents.

The Home Depot Foundation granted a local store the funds to build a ramp at a home on Lorraine Avenue on the city’s east side.

“A lot of people who don’t have the money do this, and without Home Depot, they couldn’t do it,” said Flint City Councilperson Judy Priestley.

Fourth Ward City Councilperson Judy Priestley said the Home Depot reached out to her asking if any of her constituents were in need.

Priestley said she told them about a disabled couple living in the home. She said one of them is recovering from a stroke and the other is not able to come home from a dependent care facility. Priestley said a ramp would allow them both to live in the home.

“It’s important for us businesses to give back to the neighborhoods,” said Home Depot Store Manager Kurt Foglesong.

Since 2011, the Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $475 million in veteran causes and improved more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.