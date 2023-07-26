Keeping tabs on storms tonight, very warm & humid Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and thunderstorms have been passing through the TV5 viewing area today, but up to this point, have largely stayed below severe limits.

Most of the severe weather has been just to our south today, with several warnings occurring in the Lansing and Detroit television markets. Our severe thunderstorm watch has now been cancelled for the entire TV5 viewing area. For details on the rest of tonight’s storms, read on.

This Evening & Overnight

Although the severe weather threat appears low for most of the area at this point, we’re watching a secondary area of development that is developing in southwest lower Michigan as of 4:30 PM.

These storms have a chance to become severe later this evening as they move east, assuming there’s enough fuel leftover from today’s earlier storms. That being said, these storms are seeming to favor a path to our south at the moment, though in some of our models as mentioned above, there are hints of some development that could get close to our southern zones.

Low temperatures will settle in the 60s tonight, with high humidity. (WNEM)

Temperatures this evening should spend most of the time in the 70s once the rain cools us off, with overnight lows settling in the 60s.

Most storms should be over by 11 PM or midnight, and the severe threat would likely be over a few hours earlier than the complete ending. Skies will likely remain mostly cloudy for awhile after storms pass, and even if we clear a bit, fog will likely fill in with our high humidity and additional moisture from rain this afternoon.

Storms should exit the region by midnight. (WNEM)

Thursday

We expect a largely dry day on Thursday, with clouds remaining Thursday morning clearing out pretty quickly as the day goes along. Mostly sunny skies are expected, which will allow for a pretty big warm up. Although we’ve had a lot of days recently where pop-up, isolated cells have developed, tomorrow seems pretty underwhelming when it comes to a chance of that, so we’ll keep it dry.

Highs will be in the 80s on Thursday, feeling more like the 90s. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday should be well into the 80s, with dew points in the middle to upper 60s, possibly low 70s. That combination of heat and humidity will likely make it feel more like the low 90s at times. Winds will be primarily northwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

At this time, dry weather should continue into the overnight hours, with lows settling in the 60s once again for Friday.

