Kildee looking to expand access for PFAS blood testing

Michigan (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee, with the support of Republican and Democrats, introduced bipartisan legislation for Medicare beneficiaries to receive no cost testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals.

Under the Expanding Seniors’ Access to PFAS Testing Act, Medicare would be required to provide PFAS blood testing to seniors at no additional costs.

Last year, doctors were recommended to offer blood testing to patients who had higher levels of PFAS but they costed upward of $600.

Those tests would have allowed clinicians to be able to detect and treat conditions associated with the toxins.

“My legislation, supported by Republicans and Democrats, is urgently needed to ensure those exposed to PFAS get the health care they need,” Kildee said. “Many communities in mid-Michigan have been impacted by these forever chemicals. As we work to clean up harmful PFAS chemicals across the country, I am committed to ensuring Michigan seniors have access to these tests at no cost to them.”

The International Association of Fire Fighters, the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, the American Association for Justice, the Environmental Working Group, On Your Side Action, the Natural Resources Defense Council and Quest Diagnostics are all in support of the bipartisan legislation.

“On behalf of the nearly 338,000 professional fire fighters and emergency medical responders of the International Association of Fire Fighters, I would like to thank Congressman Dan Kildee for introducing the Expanding Seniors’ Access to PFAS Testing Act,” said Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Legislation has previously been introduced by Kildee to ban firefighting foams containing PFAS and making sure veterans have healthcare access for those exposed to PFAS while at military bases.

Kildee is the founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force.

