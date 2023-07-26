Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - The Kroger Co. of Michigan announced its first ever senior discount day, where seniors 55 and up will receive an additional discount on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Seniors who are 55-years-old or older will receive an extra 10 percent off their in-store purchases. Seniors will have to enter their Kroger number at check out and ask the cashier to apply the discount. No ID or digital coupon is required for the discount.

All 119 Kroger stores in Michigan are participating in the senior discount day.

For store hours and locations, visit Kroger’s website here.

