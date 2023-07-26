Labadie Rib Fest kicking off in Bay City

Starting Thursday, Bay City will be filled with the sweet scent of barbecue.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Bay City will be filled with the sweet scent of barbecue.

Created in the spirit of the former Pig Gig, Labadie Rib Fest is Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30 at Veterans Memorial Park.

People can try barbecue from several vendors and states, enjoy entertainment for all ages, and listen to live music.

On Friday, there will be free admission from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. as local news, radio, TV, and media personalities go head-to-head in a celebrity cook-off, raising money for their favorite charities.

Saturday is the 5K run and walk, pig races, barnyard shows, and a petting zoo.

Sunday will feature a bike rally from Flint to the festival at Vets Park.

The Little River Band, Rodney Atkins, and more will perform across the four nights, and don’t forget about the beer tent.

Festival day passes are $10, or people can pay $30 dollars for a four-day pass.

Concert ticket prices vary.

To buy tickets or to learn more, go to the Rib Fest website.

