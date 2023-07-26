Law enforcement participate in mass casualty event training

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement from across the state converged in Bay County to train for a mass casualty event.

“Today we are simulating a plane crash in the Saginaw Bay with search and rescue and search and recovery efforts,” said Lt. Brian Burwell of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

It began with a response from medical services and fire departments, who pulled victims from the water and provided aid along with search and rescue.

The operation then transitioned into a recovery effort from the Southeast Michigan Dive Team, where divers recovered a makeshift airplane placed in the water.

“We have a PVC airplane that’s going to be placed in the water for divers to locate,” he said. “Divers will be using sonar to locate plane wreckage, and eventually using lift bags and salvaging equipment to bring the simulated airplane to the surface.”

The various agencies hope this will help a wide range of first responders be better prepared.

The Southeast Michigan Dive Team is the largest dive group in the state.

