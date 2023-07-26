Local animal shelter facing ‘alarming’ capacity crisis

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A local animal shelter said an overwhelming amount of animals is causing a backlog for the facility.

Staff at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said the number of animals in need is alarming.

“If people suspect animal cruelty, they’re very good about calling, and we do the best that we can do with a very lengthy call log right now,” said Bonnie Kanicki, the director at Saginaw County Animal Control.

The Saginaw County Animal Control has 80 calls pending and is behind on responding to complaints because they are short-staffed and over capacity.

“As of late, animals, both dogs and cats, are coming in at an alarming rate,” Kanicki said. “We’re getting calls of animals in peril left in homes where people are evicted, they’re left in garages. They have been tied out to fence poles, to park benches, to our front door, after hours they’re tied out here.”

She said she understands that there is a need in the community, but she said they simply don’t have the space.

“Many of our staff here, especially when we are overloaded, we will take animals into our own homes. I take one home with me every night, just to be able to free up space here myself. And the staff will bottle feed kittens that come in, they’ll be up two hours throughout the night to bottle feed kittens. So, I see the very profound investment from the staff and the volunteers here,” Kanicki said.

To free up space, the shelter is participating in Empty the Shelter, a month-long adoption event. Dogs are $25 and cats are $10 or two for $15.

“It’s so important to be able to advertise animals for a path out through adoption, or out through fostering or out to our rescue partners so we can really be available to take the influx of animals in. Because they truly are coming in at an alarming rate and they’re coming in, in really bad conditions and in need of help,” Kanicki said.

The shelter will be moving into a new facility three times the size of the current one before the end of summer.

Kanicki said she hopes that will help them be able to manage more cases.

