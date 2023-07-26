Longtime Grand Blanc Twp businessman pleads guilty to larceny

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A longtime Grand Blanc Township businessman may have to pay more than $100,000 in restitution for swindling dozens of his customers.

On Tuesday, July 25, 56-year-old Kenneth Thomas pleaded guilty in Genesee County Circuit Court to three charges of larceny by conversion.

Thomas owned the now-closed Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township.

He was charged in October with more than three dozen felonies.

In pleading guilty, prosecutors agreed to drop most of the charges. His potential restitution is estimated at $107,000.

No sentencing agreement is in place, but his sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 9.

