Michigan woman out of jail after light sentence for killing dad by throwing chemical

A young Michigan woman convicted of killing her father by burning him with a chemical drain cleaner has been sentenced to a year in jail
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a hospital.(Oakland County Jail)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A young woman convicted of killing her father by burning him with a chemical drain cleaner was given a light sentence and released after more than a year in a suburban Detroit jail.

Megan Imirowicz, 19, of Groveland Township was found guilty of use of harmful devices/irritants causing death during a four-day trial in June.

Oakland County Judge Victoria Valentine sentenced Imirowicz to a year in jail Tuesday in addition to five years of probation and other conditions. She was released because the length of her custody before and after the trial — 506 days — had already exceeded the sentence, The Oakland Press reported.

“This was not the sentence we advocated for. However the judge ultimately decides what sentence will be imposed," David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor, told the newspaper.

Imirowicz was arrested after throwing lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on Konrad Imirowicz, 64, while he was sleeping in 2021. He survived for five months before dying in March 2022.

Megan Imirowicz was upset with her father because he was drunk and unable to drive her to a hair appointment before an 18th birthday party, according to prosecutors.

“The prosecution has tried to make me look like a monster but that's not me and never was,” Imirowicz told the judge, saying her father was her “hero” and “best friend.”

“One of the biggest things overlooked in this case is that me and my siblings lost my dad, too. ... I am the best parts of him. I’m his daughter. But without him I don’t know who I am any more,” she told the judge.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday, July 26.
First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.
‘Still operational’: Turkey Roost open after woman crashes car into building
Power outages frustrate local restaurant owner.
‘Enough is enough’: Local restaurant owner frustrated by ongoing power outages

Latest News

Michigan Supreme Court expands parental rights in former same-sex relationships
Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off field with injury after grabbing right knee
FILE - Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot speaks with reporters after announcing his 2018...
Michigan clerk stripped of election duties after being charged for acting as fake elector in 2020
(MGN graphic)
A woman, 20, is arrested after 2 children were found in car seats outside a suburban Detroit school
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet return with ‘Starcatcher,’ an album they say ‘represents boys becoming men’