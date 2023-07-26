Midland park building, trees defaced with graffiti

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Barstow Woods has been vandalized for the second time in a row, according to Midland Parks and Recreation.

Midland Parks and Recreation made a post on social media at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, to showcase what it calls a “sophomoric attempt at art.”

Building in Barstow Woods vandalized (Midland Parks and Recreation)

The previous act of vandalism in Barstow Woods, and two other parks, occurred over the Fourth of July weekend.

Related: Parks vandalized in Midland

The purpose of posting photos of the graffiti is to bring it to the public’s attention until it stops, Midland Parks and Recreation said, adding it is not against silencing someone who defaces trees.

“Someone give this offender an Etch A Sketch,” Midland Parks and Recreation said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.