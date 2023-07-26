Police: 62-year-old killed in rollover crash

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 62-year-old Alma man is dead following a crash that closed the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-69.

On Wednesday, July 26, shortly after 3 p.m., Flint Township Police responded to a rollover crash.

Investigators said a man was driving a tanker carrying sodium chloride when he lost control and rolled off the ramp into the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp was closed for several hours so the scene could be cleaned up and the crash investigated.

Police believe no other vehicles were involved, and that speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call Flint Township Police Det. Minto at 810-600-3250.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.