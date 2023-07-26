Police: 62-year-old killed in rollover crash

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 62-year-old Alma man is dead following a crash that closed the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-69.

On Wednesday, July 26, shortly after 3 p.m., Flint Township Police responded to a rollover crash.

Investigators said a man was driving a tanker carrying sodium chloride when he lost control and rolled off the ramp into the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp was closed for several hours so the scene could be cleaned up and the crash investigated.

Police believe no other vehicles were involved, and that speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call Flint Township Police Det. Minto at 810-600-3250.

Read next:
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Kildee looking to expand access for PFAS blood testing
The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network is partnering with local lawmakers to protect communities...
Reward offered for information on cold case
Crime Stoppers is looking for information in an unsolved murder.
High school athlete killed in Buena Vista Twp shooting
Buena Vista Township Police Department

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday, July 26.
First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
Power outages frustrate local restaurant owner.
‘Enough is enough’: Local restaurant owner frustrated by ongoing power outages
Buena Vista Township Police Department
High school athlete killed in Buena Vista Twp shooting

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley
WATCH: Oxford school shooter in court for Miller hearing
Ethan Crumbley's lawyer said she believes Crumbley can be rehabilitated and should not receive...
Ethan Crumbley's lawyer gives opening statement in Miller hearing
Crumbley Miller hearing
Prosecutor gives opening statement in Oxford school shooter's Miller hearing
Mega Millions jackpot nearing $1 billion