Police: Ramp from SB I-75 to WB I-69 closed due to crash

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A crash has closed the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-69, police said.

On Wednesday, July 26, shortly after 3 p.m., Flint Township Police said a serious injury crash closed the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-69.

Police said the closure will last several hours, and drivers should plan accordingly.

