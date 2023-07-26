Reward offered for information on cold case

Crime Stoppers is looking for information in an unsolved murder.
Crime Stoppers is looking for information in an unsolved murder.(Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)
By George Castle
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information in the unsolved murder of Rashamere Johnson.

On February 18, 2017, Johnson was found murdered in the Riverpark Apartments in the 7000 block of Yorkshire Drive on Flint’s north side.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to a felony arrest in the case. You can submit a tip anonymously by clicking here or by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.
‘Still operational’: Turkey Roost open after woman crashes car into building
Crash in Saginaw Township.
Police: Pickup hit, lands on side following crash
Latrice Jones worked at Majestic Care nursing home in Livonia, Michigan.
Nurse hit, killed by car while helping patient: ‘Her memory should be treasured’

Latest News

Buena Vista Township Police Department
High school athlete killed in Buena Vista Twp shooting
PFAS blood testing at no cost
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, July 26
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of retired K9 Officer Jack.
Sheriff’s office announces death of retired K9