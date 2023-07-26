Reward offered for information on cold case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information in the unsolved murder of Rashamere Johnson.

On February 18, 2017, Johnson was found murdered in the Riverpark Apartments in the 7000 block of Yorkshire Drive on Flint’s north side.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to a felony arrest in the case. You can submit a tip anonymously by clicking here or by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.