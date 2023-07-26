Saginaw Co. Humane Society closed, seeking donations

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Humane Society of Saginaw County has temporarily closed all services, except for pet adoption, due to unpaid vet bills.

It currently owes $30,000 to the vet and spay clinic, the Humane Society said, adding it relies 100 percent on donations as it does not receive any government funding.

Requests for help are constant and it does everything it can to help, especially for animals suffering, abandoned, or injured, the Human Society said.

All volunteers are unpaid so donations go directly to vet bills, the Human Society said, adding all donations are tax deductible.

Donations are accepted through its Facebook page or website. Donations can also be directly paid to Animal Alley through its behalf at (989) 792-4800.

Donations are accepted by mail sent to PO Box 1823 Saginaw, MI 48623.

The Humane Society also has a Chewy wish list to purchase from, so anyone can drop off item donations to its main foster home at 7353 Hospital Rd. in Freeland.

