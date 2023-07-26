Sheriff’s office announces death of retired K9

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a retired K9 officer.

K9 Jack was a dual-purpose K9 officer who was instrumental in the apprehension of numerous people and the detection of illegal narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of retired K9 Officer Jack.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of retired K9 Officer Jack.(Clare County Sheriffs Office)

“K9 Jack faithfully served and protected his handler, the members of the sheriff’s office, and citizens of Clare County and surrounding areas,” the sheriff’s office said. “K9 Jack, thank you for your service.”

Read next:
Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
Kroger hosts its Backpack Boosters drive every year to help students in need of school supplies.
Historic Quaker Oats sign gets fresh look
Quaker Oats mural
Chevrolet announces return of its most affordable EV
Chevy Bolt EV is returning to market, months after GM scrapped it
Cardiac arrests become leading cause of death for young athletes
Sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.
‘Still operational’: Turkey Roost open after woman crashes car into building
Crash in Saginaw Township.
Police: Pickup hit, lands on side following crash
Latrice Jones worked at Majestic Care nursing home in Livonia, Michigan.
Nurse hit, killed by car while helping patient: ‘Her memory should be treasured’

Latest News

Buena Vista Township Police Department
High school athlete killed in Buena Vista Twp shooting
Crime Stoppers is looking for information in an unsolved murder.
Reward offered for information on cold case
PFAS blood testing at no cost
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, July 26