Sheriff’s office announces death of retired K9

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a retired K9 officer.

K9 Jack was a dual-purpose K9 officer who was instrumental in the apprehension of numerous people and the detection of illegal narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of retired K9 Officer Jack. (Clare County Sheriffs Office)

“K9 Jack faithfully served and protected his handler, the members of the sheriff’s office, and citizens of Clare County and surrounding areas,” the sheriff’s office said. “K9 Jack, thank you for your service.”

