Wednesday, July 26, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things you need to know.”

1. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announcing $58 million to eradicate lead in drinking water. $915,000 has been allocated in Michigan for the 2022 fiscal year (FY) and more than $2 million for the 2023 FY. You can find more info here.

2. The Flint City Council will interview applicants for the 7th Ward vacancy in a special meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The vacancy came after 7th Ward councilmember and City Council President, Allie Herkenroder officially resigned, July 1. The meeting is at the Genesee County Administration Building. Check out the official announcement for more.

3. Today, first responders are taking part in a plane crash simulation by the Saginaw Bay. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team and the Southeast Michigan Dive Group will start the training at 8 a.m. The DNR Boat Launch will be closed at this time. For more info, check out Bay County Sheriff’s news release.

4. General Motors is bringing one of it’s electric cars back to the market. GM revealed a new model of the Chevy Bolt EV. The announcement comes a few months after GM decided it would end Bolt EV production. GM’s official press release.

5. Labadie Rib Fest returns to Bay City on Thursday, July 27. It features barbeque from several states, live music and entertainment at Veteran’s Memorial Park. TV5 News at Nine has a special preview this morning, be sure to tune in! Visit their website for more info!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
The Turkey Roost was damaged after a car crashed into the building.
‘Still operational’: Turkey Roost open after woman crashes car into building
North Pole Express tickets sell out hours after going on sale
Crash in Saginaw Township.
Police: Pickup hit, lands on side following crash
Wednesday's severe weather outlook includes a Slight Risk for part of Mid-Michigan.
Lower air quality Tuesday, then strong storms possible Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021....
Going to see Beyoncé in Detroit? What to know
Cardiac arrests become leading cause of death for young athletes
Home Depot builds ramp for disabled couple in Flint
Longtime Grand Blanc Twp businessman pleads guilty to larceny
Longtime Grand Blanc Twp businessman pleads guilty to larceny