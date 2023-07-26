Wednesday, July 26, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things you need to know.”

1. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announcing $58 million to eradicate lead in drinking water. $915,000 has been allocated in Michigan for the 2022 fiscal year (FY) and more than $2 million for the 2023 FY. You can find more info here.

2. The Flint City Council will interview applicants for the 7th Ward vacancy in a special meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The vacancy came after 7th Ward councilmember and City Council President, Allie Herkenroder officially resigned, July 1. The meeting is at the Genesee County Administration Building. Check out the official announcement for more.

3. Today, first responders are taking part in a plane crash simulation by the Saginaw Bay. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team and the Southeast Michigan Dive Group will start the training at 8 a.m. The DNR Boat Launch will be closed at this time. For more info, check out Bay County Sheriff’s news release.

4. General Motors is bringing one of it’s electric cars back to the market. GM revealed a new model of the Chevy Bolt EV. The announcement comes a few months after GM decided it would end Bolt EV production. GM’s official press release.

5. Labadie Rib Fest returns to Bay City on Thursday, July 27. It features barbeque from several states, live music and entertainment at Veteran’s Memorial Park. TV5 News at Nine has a special preview this morning, be sure to tune in! Visit their website for more info!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.