4 MI lakes voted ‘best for swimming’ in USA Today magazine

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose and Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Four lakes in Michigan have been named as one of the top 10 best lakes for swimming in the United States in USA Today’s 2023 “10-Best Reader’s Choice” list.

USA Today readers voted for the top 10 best lakes for swimming in the U.S.

Lake Huron was voted seventh best for swimming, Lake Charlevoix was voted fifth, Lake Michigan was voted fourth, and Lake Superior was voted second.

The best U.S. lake for swimming, according to USA Today readers, is Lake Ouachita in Arkansas, which was created in the 1950s.

Read next:
Oxford school shooter in court for Miller hearing
Ethan Crumbley
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Judge sees dark writings of Michigan school shooter who could get life in prison
A civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools filed by the families of Oxford shooting...
Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday, July 26.
First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Ramp closed due to crash
Police: 62-year-old killed in rollover crash
Power outages frustrate local restaurant owner.
‘Enough is enough’: Local restaurant owner frustrated by ongoing power outages

Latest News

A computer crimes unit detective with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office describes what he saw...
GRAPHIC: Detective describes surveillance video of Oxford High School shooting
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Judge sees dark writings of Michigan school shooter who could get life in prison
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson provided information on a GHOST case on Thursday, July 27.
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail