4 MI lakes voted ‘best for swimming’ in USA Today magazine

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Four lakes in Michigan have been named as one of the top 10 best lakes for swimming in the United States in USA Today’s 2023 “10-Best Reader’s Choice” list.

USA Today readers voted for the top 10 best lakes for swimming in the U.S.

Lake Huron was voted seventh best for swimming, Lake Charlevoix was voted fifth, Lake Michigan was voted fourth, and Lake Superior was voted second.

The best U.S. lake for swimming, according to USA Today readers, is Lake Ouachita in Arkansas, which was created in the 1950s.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.