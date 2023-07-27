Car flipped onto roof following crash in Bay Co.

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof Thursday afternoon in Bay County.

On Thursday afternoon, July 27, a crash occurred in Monitor Township at Wilder Road and Two Mile Road near Meijer.

A photo taken shortly before 3:30 p.m. shows one of the vehicles flipped onto its roof.

Crash in Monitor Township
Crash in Monitor Township(Judy Herek)

TV5 has not yet heard if there were any injuries or what caused the crash.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Read next:
Oxford school shooter in court for Miller hearing
Ethan Crumbley
4 MI lakes voted ‘best for swimming’ in USA Today magazine
Search called off for man missing from Lake Michigan
Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Man, woman ejected from car, killed in Grout Twp crash
Generic police lights

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday, July 26.
First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Ramp closed due to crash
Police: 62-year-old killed in rollover crash
Power outages frustrate local restaurant owner.
‘Enough is enough’: Local restaurant owner frustrated by ongoing power outages

Latest News

The London Strong Foundation held its Set Your Dreams Race on July 27.
London Strong 5K Race and Fundraiser
Sheri Sowden talks about a car show fundraiser being held to help her sons who have a rare...
Car Show Fundraiser for a Good Cause
A promoter and a sponsor talked about this summer's Downtown Summer Comedy Jam.
Downtown Summer Comedy Jam
Bridge closures
Independence Bridge to temporarily close on Aug. 2