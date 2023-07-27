Car flipped onto roof following crash in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof Thursday afternoon in Bay County.

On Thursday afternoon, July 27, a crash occurred in Monitor Township at Wilder Road and Two Mile Road near Meijer.

A photo taken shortly before 3:30 p.m. shows one of the vehicles flipped onto its roof.

Crash in Monitor Township (Judy Herek)

TV5 has not yet heard if there were any injuries or what caused the crash.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.