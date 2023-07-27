Flint City Council selects newest council member

City of Flint Municipal Center
City of Flint Municipal Center(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint City Council members filled a vacant seat on the governing body on Wednesday night.

After a special meeting on Wednesday, July 26, the council selected Candice Mushatt, who served as a spokeswoman for former mayor Karen Weaver.

Mushatt is succeeding Allie Herkenroder, who resigned her 7th Ward Seat on July 1 citing health issues.

Mushatt was among four people interviewed by council members. The other contenders included Mercedes Kinnee, Doug Matthews, and Shannon Searcy, who were also interviewed by council members.

”I think they all brought some very meaningful things to the ward, and I want to make sure that we continue to work together,” Mushatt said.

During the meeting, Councilman Eric Mays received two warnings in a “point of order” dispute and was escorted from the meeting before the candidates were interviewed.

His attorney sent TV5 the following statement:

Councilman Mays is disappointed by the actions taken this evening at the Special Council meeting. Once again, certain council members and other government officials have disenfranchised Councilman Mays and his constituents. And, once again, Councilman Mays will not sit idly by while these individuals engage in blatant discriminatory and illegal misconduct. Councilman Mays and his legal team intend to right this wrong and are exploring all of their legal options.

