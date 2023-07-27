Four Lakes Task force provides monthly update

By Hayden Elliott
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The Four Lakes Task Force Dam construction projects continue to move forward.

The task force reported over 25,000 cubic yards of concrete will be used on the Secord and Small Dams’ restoration projects.

At the Secord site, the installation of the steel sheet pile for the auxiliary spillway is 95 percent complete and concrete pouring will begin soon.

At the Smallwood site, the steel sheet pile for the auxiliary spillway is completely installed and concrete has begun pouring.

Find more details on these projects in the Four Lakes Task Force’s July newsletter here.

The Tobacco Dam fishing site will also be closed as crews begin work on the spillway. During construction all public fishing access at the Secord and Smallwood Dams will be closed. Anglers will be allowed back after the project is complete.

In Sanford, the task force has reached the final steps in acquiring the permit for its stream mitigation plan from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The Four Lakes Task Force expects to get its permit approved by the Environmental Protection Agency sometime in September.

The next webinar being held by the Four Lakes Task Force is on Aug. 10 and will cover costs and financing.

For more upcoming webinars and events click here.

