Heat and humidity for one more day Friday, another chance for storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of heat for fans of summer.

The humidity has been high, but not quite unbearable, and we’ve been able to avoid any showers and storms up to this point. And we should be able to keep that trend going this evening! But storms will be possible again as we close out the workweek, and we’ll be keeping our eyes on a chance for strong storms.

This Evening & Overnight

As mentioned above, any outdoor plans tonight should go on without an issue. Just be sure to stay hydrated with the warm temperatures and humidity as you normally would, but we’re not to heat advisory levels tonight.

Lows will be in the middle and upper 60s tonight. (WNEM)

We’ll be in the 70s and 80s this evening, only falling into the 60s and low 70s for overnight lows. Skies will be fairly clear at first before more clouds move in late tonight ahead of some showers and storms to our west. The mugginess will linger into Friday morning.

Winds will be light out of the southwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday

We’ll have a good chance for thunderstorms on Friday, where most will have the chance to see something. However, it will not be raining all day. You will have dry time between waves of thunderstorms so unless you need the day to be completely dry, you likely don’t need to cancel outdoor work or plans.

Highs will be on the very warm to hot side once again Friday. (WNEM)

Before we get to storms, know tomorrow will be another very warm, if not hot day, with temperatures at least well into the 80s. If we can avoid any early day showers and storms, we can likely add a few degrees to our high temps, with 90s not off the table for some. Humidity levels will add to the sweatiness.

If any storms develop early in the day Friday, we'll have to see if they impact our severe storm chances later in the day. (WNEM)

As is the case with many of our severe weather days in Michigan, any early day or early afternoon rounds of showers and thunderstorms could have an impact on our severe weather chances for the evening hours. If we see some of the storms to our west survive the trip into our area tomorrow, that likely limits our severe threat somewhat on Friday night. If we don’t see anything at all, that will likely lead to a greater threat.

Another round of storms is expected on Friday night, but the late night arrival time may not be favorable for severe storms. (WNEM)

Another thing that may be a factor locally, is current model projections seem to favor most of the rain and storms arriving late in the evening after the sun has gone down, which is usually not a favorable time for severe weather. While we’re not saying severe weather can’t happen at night, it certainly can, but this is the reason we are holding off on a First Alert Weather Day for now.

The Storm Prediction Center has half of our region in a Marginal Risk (isolated risk) and half of our region in a Slight Risk (scattered severe storms). The Marginal is in the north, Slight in the south. Currently, the main concern with these storms if they do become severe is damaging wind, with hail being a slightly lesser threat. Locally heavy rain is also a concern, and we may see some isolated flash flooding.

A Slight Risk for severe weather is currently in place for the southwestern half of the TV5 viewing area. (WNEM)

Storms could linger into Friday night, and the last of them could take until early Saturday morning to clear out, before Saturday clears up with sunshine and a much cooler, more pleasant air mass.

There is a risk for flash flooding in the TV5 viewing area on Friday. (WNEM)

If you have outdoor plans on Friday evening, be sure to stay up to date with this forecast, as the timing could change and with that change, our risk level could be increased. We’ll stay on top of this and be sure to keep you informed!

