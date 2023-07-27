Independence Bridge to temporarily close on Aug. 2

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City will be temporarily closed overnight starting Wednesday, Aug. 2

The city of Bay City announced the planned closure on Thursday, July 27.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 the city said, adding it is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

