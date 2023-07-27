Kingston Community schools leasing propane buses

KINGSTON, Mich. (WNEM) - This school year, students in the Kingston Community School District will have new rides.

For the next three years, Kingston Community Schools’ buses will run on propane. While leasing new propane-powered buses costs more than standard diesel, the change will ultimately save the district money on maintenance and fuel.

“The diesel fuel rates were plus $4 a gallon, and so we were able to lock in propane at $1.50 per gallon,” said Shona Vennevy, the superintendent for Kingston Community School District.

It’s also a healthier choice for students and staff.

“We’re excited about the emissions and not having the fumes that the kids will be breathing in from the diesel,” Vennevy said.

The use of propane buses lowers emissions of nitrogen oxides by 96 percent. The Environmental Protection Agency said exposure to nitrogen oxide exhaust is a leading cause of asthma.

The buses also emit less air pollutants and run quieter than diesel, reducing noise pollution.

The district will lease the propane buses for three years and hopes to see their busing costs lower within the year.

The district said the school buses drove more than 8,100 miles last year and they expect the same this coming year.

