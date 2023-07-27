Lapeer’s Roger Kish taking over as Oklahoma’s head wrestling coach

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Roger Kish is a four-time individual state champ for Lapeer West. Now, he’s the head wrestling coach at Oklahoma.

Kish will be a Sooner after being the head coach at North Dakota State. In Fargo, he helped lead the Bison to number 12 in the country, the highest ranking in program history.

At age 39, he takes over Oklahoma’s wrestling program, a team that’s won seven national championships with 67 individual champs.

