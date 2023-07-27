Lapeer’s Roger Kish taking over as Oklahoma’s head wrestling coach

By Mark Pearson
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Roger Kish is a four-time individual state champ for Lapeer West. Now, he’s the head wrestling coach at Oklahoma.

Kish will be a Sooner after being the head coach at North Dakota State. In Fargo, he helped lead the Bison to number 12 in the country, the highest ranking in program history.

At age 39, he takes over Oklahoma’s wrestling program, a team that’s won seven national championships with 67 individual champs.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday, July 26.
First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
Power outages frustrate local restaurant owner.
‘Enough is enough’: Local restaurant owner frustrated by ongoing power outages
Buena Vista Township Police Department
High school athlete killed in Buena Vista Twp shooting

Latest News

Spartans following three core values as they head into their upcoming season
MSU during Big Ten Football Media Days
Ally Challenge Golf Tournament
Organizers preparing for Ally Challenge Golf Tournament
Organizers preparing for Ally Challenge Golf Tournament
Organizers preparing for Ally Challenge Golf Tournament