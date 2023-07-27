Man pleads guilty, faces life in prison for deadly overdose

By George Castle
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Houghton Lake man pled guilty to one count of delivery causing death in a fentanyl overdose and is facing up to life in prison.

Chase Rosenthal, 28, delivered fentanyl to another Houghton Lake man on May 27, 2022, according to Attorney General’s (AG) Office. Hours later, the man was found dead due to an overdose.

On Wednesday, July 26, he pleaded guilty to delivery causing death, a felony, and faces up to life in prison, the AG’s office said.

“Controlled substances like fentanyl carve devastation through families and across communities,” said Nessel. “My Department will use every resource available to fight back against the deadly opioid epidemic and hold accountable those who distribute narcotics and prey upon Michigan residents suffering from substance use disorder.”

Rosenthal will be sentenced on Sept. 5. the Roscommon County Circuit Court on Wednesday, July 26. He will be sentenced on Sept. 5 and faces up to life in prison.

