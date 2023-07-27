Man, woman ejected from car, killed in Grout Twp crash

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Beaverton residents, a man and woman, were killed after being ejected from their car in a crash on Wednesday night.

Deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash near the intersection of Calhoun Road and Grout Road on Wednesday, July 26 shortly before 11 p.m.

The investigation determined a 2009 Escalade, occupied by two Beaverton residents - a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman - was travelling westbound on Calhoun Road when it entered into the north ditch at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Escalade overturned several times and the man and woman were ejected, the sheriff’s office said.

Moments later, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, occupied by a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, was travelling westbound on Calhoun Road and hit the overturned Escalade, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man and woman occupying the Escalade died on scene from the injuries they suffered, the sheriff’s office said, adding the man and woman occupying the Silverado were uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

