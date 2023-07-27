Organizers preparing for Ally Challenge Golf Tournament

The sixth Ally Challenge Golf Tournament in Grand Blanc Township is only a few weeks away.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The sixth Ally Challenge Golf Tournament in Grand Blanc Township is only a few weeks away.

On Wednesday, July 26, organizers held a media day at Topgolf in Auburn Hills to discuss what to expect and what is new this year.

Tournament week begins on Aug. 21 before opening to the public on Aug. 24.

Friday, Aug. 25 is round one and is followed by a performance by Don Felder, the legendary former member of the Eagles.

Saturday, Aug. 26 is round two and the Celebrity Challenge. Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will play that night.

However, opening ceremonies at the first tee on Friday are special.

“First tee is obviously a huge piece of this event and for anybody that’s been there for the opening ceremonies on Friday morning, we like to have some junior golfers be a part of this,” said Jeff Cumberworth, the senior director of marketing for Ally Financial. “Being a community event, we want to get people interested in golf and what better way to start than with the junior golfers that are already getting their feet wet with that event. So, if we can include them in anyway, it’s a cool piece to add to it.”

The PGA Tour Champions event features pros competing for a $2 million purse at the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.

