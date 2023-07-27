Oxford school shooter’s fate in hands of judge in court Thursday

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Ethan Crumbley, the 17-year-old who shot and killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021, will be in court Thursday, July 27.

Prosecutors will argue in favor of a life sentence Thursday during a hearing in Oakland County. Crumbley’s lawyers will argue he should be allowed to seek parole some day, claiming the violence was the final climax of the teen’s untreated mental illness and “abhorrent family life.”

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe has set aside at least two days for the hearing and isn’t expected to make an immediate decision.

Under state law, Crumbley could be given a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years. He would be eligible for parole but could face delayed hearings through the parole board, which would keep him in custody.

A life sentence is rare for Michigan teens convicted of first-degree murder since a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision said minors must be viewed differently than adult murder suspects.

Crumbley was 15-years-old when he killed four students and wounded seven others at Oxford High School in November 2021. That day, he and his parents had met with school staff after a teacher found Crumbley’s drawings that included blood, bodies, and a gun with the words, “the thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

Crumbley stayed in school and his backpack was not checked for weapons. He has pleaded guilty to 24 charges that includes first-degree murder, attempted murder and terrorism. Prosecutors insist Crumbley’s decisions can’t be mitigated by his age or immaturity.

Crumbley’s parents are separately charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting. Prosecutors claimed the parents were “grossly negligent” for buying their son a gun and ignoring his mental health needs.

Crumbley’s lawyers plan to offer testimony from an expert in child brain development and another who has spent time with the teen and performed psychological tests.

