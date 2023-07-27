Part of home destroyed after truck crashes into it

MIDLAND TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A truck destroyed part of a home after crashing into it on Wednesday, July 26.

The Midland Township Fire Department said it was dispatched to a residence for a report of a truck crashing into a house at 6:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire department said the homeowner and the truck driver were not injured.

Responding firefighters assisted a wrecker company in removing the truck from the house, the fire department said, adding it also assisted the homeowner in removing her vehicle from the garage.

The Midland Township Fire Department said it suspects distracted driving may be a factor in the crash.

