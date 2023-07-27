Part of home destroyed after truck crashes into it

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A truck destroyed part of a home after crashing into it on Wednesday, July 26.

The Midland Township Fire Department said it was dispatched to a residence for a report of a truck crashing into a house at 6:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Caption

The fire department said the homeowner and the truck driver were not injured.

Responding firefighters assisted a wrecker company in removing the truck from the house, the fire department said, adding it also assisted the homeowner in removing her vehicle from the garage.

The Midland Township Fire Department said it suspects distracted driving may be a factor in the crash.

Read next:
Oxford school shooter in court for Miller hearing
Ethan Crumbley
Independence Bridge to temporarily close on Aug. 2
Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Man, woman ejected from car, killed in Grout Twp crash
Generic police lights
Thursday, July 27, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday, July 26.
First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
Power outages frustrate local restaurant owner.
‘Enough is enough’: Local restaurant owner frustrated by ongoing power outages
Buena Vista Township Police Department
High school athlete killed in Buena Vista Twp shooting

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley
WATCH: Oxford school shooter in court for Miller hearing
Truck vs. home crash
Truck vs. home crash
WARNING: This video contains graphic and explicit language.
GRAPHIC/EXPLICIT WARNING: Detective reads Oxford school shooter's journal entry about murdering family of birds
Independence Bridge to temporarily close on Aug. 2