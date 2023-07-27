Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Mt. Morris High School teacher, who teaches in the I.G.N.I.T.E program at the Genesee County Jail, is accused of smuggling drugs into the jail and distributing them to inmates, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

The I.G.N.I.T.E program provides high school level education to inmates in partnership with Mt. Morris Schools who provides GED and diploma graduations, Swanson said.

A Mt. Morris High School and I.G.N.I.T.E teacher, 54-year-old Meredith Ann Leyrer from Burt, is accused of allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail to inmates in December 2022.

The teacher worked closely and face-to-face with inmates, which is what Swanson said allowed Leyrer to hand the drugs off to the inmates.

Swanson alleges she smuggled in 135 pills of fentanyl, six cans of weed wax concealed in a Fritos bag, and a cell phone to the inmates.

Layrer is also accused of distributing $631 in three different inmates’ accounts.

Deandre Arrington, 29, received the drugs and $300 cash from Leyrer, Swanson said, adding Marquise Coleman, 33, received $106.50 cash, and Todd Cardoza, 34, received $255 in his inmate account.

Additionally, Layrer made 357 calls between nine inmates with the phone she smuggled in, according to Swanson, who said the phone was used to make calls to the inmates from outside the jail to have phone sex with the inmates.

“Of those 357 calls, God only knows how many times she did that,” Swanson said.

She was arrested on Monday, July 24, according to Swanson.

“I sat down and the first words out of my mouth was, ‘I’m so disappointed in you because you took advantage of what we’re doing,’” Swanson said.

Swanson said Layrer told him she did these things because she was groomed by the inmates, saying she had low self-esteem. Swanson alleged the inmates took advantage of that, adding that grooming technique is not uncommon to use on anyone who’s vulnerable.

“That doesn’t excuse what they did, but I’m telling you why she did it,” Swanson said.

According to Swanson, Layrer was charged with three felonies: a 20-year felony of manufacturing and delivery of narcotics, a 5-year felony of bringing contraband into a correctional facility, and another 5-year felony for bringing a phone into a correctional facility.

“I’m never going to relent. I’m never going to lose, and I’m never going to give up on I.G.N.I.T.E.,” Swanson said. “I.G.N.I.T.E. will not be tarnished. It will not be stopped because of a drug smuggler, because of a rogue volunteer/vendor, or an enemy of this office, or anybody who doesn’t want culture change.”

Layrer was arraigned and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond. She is still in custody.

The three inmates are in restrictive housing and their I.G.N.I.T.E. privileges have been forever suspended from the 5B floor, Swanson said.

Swanson also said he accepts responsibility that this was going on for seven months until the sheriff’s office got information about what was happening.

