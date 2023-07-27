Very warm & humid Thursday, tracking more showers Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Conditions across Mid-Michigan are much quieter as we begin on this Thursday morning. Storms on Wednesday quite frankly under-achieved in Mid-Michigan though just to our south there was a decent amount of strong storm activity and reported damage. Today, we will stay dry but just very humid, then there are some showers on tap for our Friday.

Today

Dew points are still between 65 and 70 degrees and will hold at this level all through the day. Temperatures will be into the upper 70s by noon and eventually check in at 87 degrees for the high. Today’s wind will also be starting northwesterly and shift to the southwest in the afternoon. Wind speeds will be from 5 to 10 mph. Skies are going to be more partly cloudy to start, but subsidence (sinking air) behind Wednesday’s system allows mostly sunny -- even completely sunny -- skies for the afternoon.

Thursday sees the upper 80s. (WNEM)

Tonight

The warmth and humidity are still going to hold on through the overnight hours with lows around 68 degrees and dew points remaining around that same level too. Cloud coverage will slowly start increasing again with a small chance for some showers near sunrise. The wind overnight will be light though at 5 mph or less with a general southwest flow.

Friday

The aforementioned showers near sunrise on Friday are a possibility, but that chance is on the lower end. If we do see showers to start the day, our northwestern counties are the most likely to see them.

Closer to dinner and through the evening is when the better chance of rain is expected. This will be with another disturbance passing by Mid-Michigan. Rain chances are expected to increase as you travel south, our southern row of counties is also where the best chance for some thunderstorms lies.

Friday evening will see rain and t-storms moving through Mid-Michigan. Rain chances increase as you head south. (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a Slight/Scattered Risk for severe storms on Friday evening from Mt. Pleasant, Saginaw, and south. There are still a lot of variables in play and at only about 36 hours out, our high-resolution forecast models are not showing a lot of agreement. There’s less congruency between those models right now than we’d typically see. We’re going to monitor this chance and we won’t rule out a couple of severe storms bringing stronger wind gusts, but we are going to have to make more adjustments to this part of the forecast going forward. As always, stay tuned for updates!

Friday has a Slight Risk for part of the TV5 viewing area. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will reach up to around 88 degrees with dew points in the lower 70s. It will be very humid, we recommend you try to stay as hydrated as possible through the day, especially if you’ll be outside!

Friday reaches into the upper 80s. (WNEM)

For a look at when temperatures go back down, take a peek at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.