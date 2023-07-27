WATCH: Possible tornado spotted near Stockbridge in Wednesday’s severe storms

Debris can be seen lifting into the air in the video. The National Weather Service will investigate.
Possible tornado spotted near Stockbridge (Video: Jennifer Fletcher)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The storm that prompted a Tornado Warning for parts of Southeast Ingham County Wednesday may have produced a tornado. In a video submitted to News 10 by a viewer, you can see what appears to be a possible tornado touch down near the Stockbridge area.

In the video, you can see debris flying through the air. This storm went on to cause damage to trees and powerlines in Ingham and Livingston Counties.

The storms also caused thousands of Consumers Energy customers to lose power.

Wednesday was a First Alert Weather day at News 10.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday, July 26.
First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Ramp closed due to crash
Police: 62-year-old killed in rollover crash
Power outages frustrate local restaurant owner.
‘Enough is enough’: Local restaurant owner frustrated by ongoing power outages

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley
WATCH: Oxford school shooter in court for Miller hearing
Flooding from the 2020 dam breaks in Sanford.
Four Lakes Task force provides monthly update
Ethan Crumbley's lawyer discusses the search of his home following the school shooting.
Oxford school shooter's lawyer discusses search of Crumbley's home
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, July 27
A Houghton Lake man pled guilty to one count of Delivery Causing Death in a fentanyl overdose.
Man pleads guilty, faces life in prison for deadly overdose